Amit Shah to address mega public rally in Telangana today2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Munugode today in conjunction with the Munugode consistency by-polls."We are working hard to bring all the safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugodu ahead of bypoll elections. There will be big joinings. We will definitely win there," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh said.