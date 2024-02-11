2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Amit Shah to discuss poll strategy with Karnataka BJP leaders today
The meeting is likely to discuss facing the polls together with alliance partner JD(S), with proper coordination between workers and leaders of both parties at the ground level.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to formulate Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 during his meetings with the party leaders in Karnataka on Sunday, president of state unit of BJP, B Y Vijayendra said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message