Amit Shah to hold BJP’s organisational meetings in Telangana on Thursday
Amit Shah to attend a meeting of the BJP’s core group in Hyderabad and later interact with ‘mandal’ presidents of the party from across Telangana
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) organisational meetings in Telangana on Thursday, December 28. He is leading the saffron party's push in a slew of states, including West Bengal and Odisha, to emerge as a dominant player there in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.