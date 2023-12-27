Amit Shah to hold BJP’s organisational meetings in Telangana on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) organisational meetings in Telangana on Thursday, December 28. He is leading the saffron party's push in a slew of states, including West Bengal and Odisha, to emerge as a dominant player there in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by PTI citing BJP leaders, Amit Shah will attend a meeting of the party’s core group, which includes senior leaders from the state, in Hyderabad and later interact with ‘mandal’ presidents of the party from across Telangana.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah was in West Bengal along with BJP president JP Nadda. They held organisational meetings and set a target of winning 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

PTI reported on Tuesday that an election management committee is likely to be formed soon, comprising both old guards and new entrants, including central observers.

Shah, addressing the Bengal BJP’s social media cell, said: “In 2024, the BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal. The BJP will contest the election hinging on its social media strength because the regional media does not carry the message of the saffron party, fearing the TMC."

During the programme, Shah said, "Didi's (Mamata Banerjee's) MP shares her password with businessmen in exchange for gifts, and now she is attempting to protect that MP. How many inquiries were made about the poor in Bengal? They will never do that because the poor cannot provide them with expensive gifts. Additionally, her MP mimics the vice-president?"

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 seats.

In the same election in Telangana, the saffron party had won four of the 17 seats.

In the recent Telangana assembly polls, the Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He will also pay obeisance at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

According to the report citing sources, Shah is likely to travel to Odisha too in the coming days where the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has long been the strongest force.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won eight of Odisha's 21 seats.

