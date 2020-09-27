Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 'Destination North East-2020' today through virtual medium.Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh will be the guest of honour of the event. For Destination North East 2020, the theme is “The Emerging Delightful Destinations" which speaks of the tourism destinations emerging stronger and more attractive when the Sector picks up momentum. The programme focuses mostly on Tourism and coincides with ‘World Tourism Day’ which falls on 27th September 2020.

5 things to know about ‘Destination North East-2020’ event:

1) The four-day programme will feature Audio Visual presentation of the tourist spots of the states and the region, messages from state icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of handicraft/ traditional fashion/ and local products.

2) There will be special messages from the state Chief Ministers and Tourism Ministers as well as cultural items of individual states and medley performances combining cultures of all the eight states.

3) Earlier, this week unveiling the Logo and song for festival “Destination North East-2020", Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Festival Destination North East has been travelling across the country since last couple of years, from Varanasi in 2019 to the Lawns of India Gate in New Delhi or in Chandigarh before that and now it will be virtually reaching to your homes this year. He said, the festival is not just about Tourism, but it’s an invitation to the organisations and specially to the young entrepreneurs who would like to avail the advantage of unexplored potentials of the region. Dr Jitendra Singh said that North-Eastern Region will be one of the favourite tourist and business destinations of India post COVID-19 and will be an important engine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat by focussing on “Vocal for Local".

4) The Chief guest for the closing ceremony on 30.09.2020 will be Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, while Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries will join as Guest of Honour.

5) Destination North East is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region conceptualized with the objective of taking the North East Region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer together in order to strengthen national integration.

