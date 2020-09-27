3) Earlier, this week unveiling the Logo and song for festival “Destination North East-2020", Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Festival Destination North East has been travelling across the country since last couple of years, from Varanasi in 2019 to the Lawns of India Gate in New Delhi or in Chandigarh before that and now it will be virtually reaching to your homes this year. He said, the festival is not just about Tourism, but it’s an invitation to the organisations and specially to the young entrepreneurs who would like to avail the advantage of unexplored potentials of the region. Dr Jitendra Singh said that North-Eastern Region will be one of the favourite tourist and business destinations of India post COVID-19 and will be an important engine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat by focussing on “Vocal for Local".