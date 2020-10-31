Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on 5,6 Nov ahead of 2021 assembly polls

To take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational matters ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to the state from 5 November.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu told news agency PTI that the scheduled visit of BJP national president J.P. Nadda from 6 November stood cancelled.

"J P Nadda Ji's visit stands cancelled as of now. It has been decided that Amit Shah ji will be in West Bengal on a two-day visit from November 5," he said.

Shah is likely to visit Medinipur organisational district on 5 November and on the next day he will meet party leaders in Bengal. "The schedule has not been finalised as of now," Basu added.

Shah behind BJP's growth in Bengal

Shah, who had played a crucial role in the growth of the BJP's organisation in the state, will look into various aspects of the organisation and will discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"It will be more or less indoor programmes. There are chances that he might address a press conference in Kolkata," Vijayvargiya added.

During the visit, Shah, along with senior party leaders such as Vijayvargiya, vice-president Mukul Roy and party state president Dilip Ghosh, will interact with booth and district-level leaders, sources said.

Although Shah had addressed a virtual rally for West Bengal earlier this year, this will be his first visit to the state after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Home Minister had last visited West Bengal on 1 March amid protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport during Shah's last visit.

Scores of Jadavpur University students and SFI members, among the protesters, demonstrated outside Amit Shah's rally venue. A scuffle was also reported between the state police and student protesters in the area.

Bengal Governor met Amit Shah in Delhi

Shah's visit next week assumes immense significance as West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been criticising the "worsening" law and order situation in the state. West Bengal BJP leaders have been demanding imposition of President's Rule in the state citing "breakdown of the rule of law".

Dhankhar had on Thursday met Shah in New Delhi and discussed the "state of affairs and affairs of state".

The meeting was seen as crucial post-Durga Puja and the rise in coronavirus cases in West Bengal.

On the organisational front, Shah's visit comes just days after the party's state unit witnessed a major organisational change, as incumbent state general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay was removed and his deputy Amitava Chakraborty was elevated to the post by the central leadership.

The change came as a shock to many in the Bengal BJP unit as Chattopadhyay, who had held the post for several years, was considered to be close to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections.

With the BJP's strength increasing manifold in the state in the last few years, where it has never been in power, party leaders have exuded confidence that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly elections due in April-May next year.

With agency inputs

