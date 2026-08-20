Amit Shah chairs Southern Zonal Council meet: Delimitation, Cauvery dispute dominate discussions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday led the deliberations at the meeting of southern states' chief ministers held in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram.

DK Shivakumar, VD Satheesan and C Joseph Vijay, the two opposition leaders attended the meeting apart from Chandrababu Naidu whose TDP is an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Karnataka CM Shivakumar raised the delimitation issue while CM Vijay of Tamil Nadu and VD Satheesan of Kerala also had key interactions.

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Against the background of Cauvery river water sharing issue and the Mekedatu dam row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who was seated next to his Karnataka counterpart Shivakumar, spoke to him at the meeting.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Keralam CM Satheesan, among others, attended the meeting.

Shivkumar spoke on delimitation In his remarks, Shivakumar urged the Southern Zonal Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Union government to honour the 1971 census as the basis for delimitation, retain the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years and accommodate women's reservation within these existing seats.

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The southern states' success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice.

"We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice," he said.

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Southern states had responded to the country's call for population stabilisation with discipline and success, and they should not be penalised for that achievement during the delimitation exercise, he said.

Shivakumar wanted the 1971 population basis be respected and for the overall strength of the Lok Sabha to remain unchanged.

"I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected," he added.

Shivakumar also linked the delimitation issue with women's reservation, arguing that the implementation of the reservation should not be delayed on account of a fresh delimitation exercise.

He urged the Council to pass a resolution seeking to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at the existing 543 for the next 25 years and provide women's reservation within those specific seats.

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The Karnataka CM also flagged the issue of the Mekedatu project, stressing that it is important not only for his state, but for Tamil Nadu as well.

"While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us help you," he said.

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to the balancing reservoir across river Cauvery saying it will harm the state's interests if implemented.

Satheesan said he interacted with Vijay. Sharing photographs of the interaction on social media platform X, Satheesan said in a post, "On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. P K Kunhalikutty (Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam) was also present."

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Representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion.

The meeting of the chief ministers of southern states will deliberate important inter-state and national issues at a seaside resort in the city's outskirts.

(With agency inputs)