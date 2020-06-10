Amit Shah woos Bengal by video link, urges state to vote BJP to power

Addressing a virtual public rally in West Bengal, where assembly elections are due in May 2021, the former BJP chief urged voters to vote the party to power. “The time for political change in West Bengal has come and people should give the BJP a chance since they have already seen the work of Left parties, and Trinamool Congress. Once BJP is in power in West Bengal, there will be no corruption, dynasty rule will end, political violence and threat to people will end and illegal migration will also end." The party set up at least 70,000 screens across West Bengal for people to tune in to the speech.