Home Minister Amit Shah insisted on Saturday that there was no dispute within the ruling Mahuyuti coalition in Maharashtra amid continued discussions for Cabinet berth allocation.

"There is no reason for Eknath Shinde to be upset with us. The BJP holds a greater number of seats in Maharashtra. Even in the previous government, despite having more seats, we made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister. We have supported him steadfastly for the past two and a half years," Shah told Aaj Tak during an event on Saturday.

Meanwhile sources told PTI that the cabinet expansion would take place on December 15. According to a senior BJP leader there will be around 30 to 32 ministers taking oath during a ceremony in Nagpur. The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in the city from December 16.

BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil however insisted that ruling coalition was yet to take a final decision on the matter.

“Our leaders are going to decide in that regard. Now the session is starting the day after tomorrow. There is no such information that the oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow. We are also expecting the information to come soon,” he told the media.