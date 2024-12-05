Maharashtra government formation: As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday, his wife Amruta called it a “beautiful day.”

“It is a beautiful day when Devendra ji has become MLA for the 6th time and for the third time he has got the CM post,” said Amruta Fadnavis while speaking to the media.

Stating that they are happy about it, she added, “But the sense of responsibility is greater.”

The BJP leader's wife said that ‘Ladki Bahin’ was a great project under which the women got associated with Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.

Fadnavis, who would be occupying the CM's post for the third time, along with two deputy chief ministers — Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde — will take the oath of office.

Fadnavis, 54, who represents Nagpur South West constituency, emerged as the frontrunner for the top post, as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House.

Together with allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in the morning and performed a puja.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis, with Shinde and Ajit Pawar, met Governor Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form a government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners.

— The swearing-in ceremony will have 42,000 attendees, BJP leader Prasad Lad had said earlier.

— Besides PM Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states will attend the event, he said.

— Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters, and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs.