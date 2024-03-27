The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, soon after his nomination from Mumbai North West on March 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notice, regarding the alleged food supply or khichdi scam during COVID-19, asks Amol to appear before ED office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

"The moment his name was announced as a Lok Sabha election candidate, he got a summon from ED. This is only an attempt to scare, but we won't be scared," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) released the names of 16 candidates, including Kirtikar, from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19.

The alleged khichdi scam was reported when the undivided Shiv Sena was ruling the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police which is probing the alleged khichdi scam involving khichdi distribution to migrants during the pandemic. The ED is investigating the money laundering part of the probe.

Amol is son of veteran Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar, the sitting MP. Gajanan is now with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

