Andhra Bank former MD and CEO Patel takes over as vigilance commissioner

NEW DELHI : Andhra Bank’s former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Suresh N. Patel was on Wednesday sworn in as vigilance commissioner, taking the watchdog to its full strength of three. The Central Vigilance Commissioner comprises one CVC and two vigilance commissioners. The tenure of Vigilance Commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.

Patel has over three decades of experience in the banking sector. He has also held the post of Executive Director at Oriental Bank of Commerce. He was Member, Management Committee, Indian Banks’ Association; Member, Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development, NABARD; President, State Level Bankers’ Committee, Andhra Pradesh and President, Bankers’ Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development.

He is also a permanent Invitee to the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) of RBI was also and a member of the Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF).

Share Via