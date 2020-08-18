Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches UPI facility in village

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the digital payment services through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the village and ward secretariats for safe and speedy transactions.

The services will be available in 15,004 village and ward secretariats and the digitalization is in association with the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) and Canara Bank.

"Taking governance to the doorstep is the motto of our government and hence we have brought in the village and ward secretariat system where 545 types of services are available. For every 50 families, we have provided one volunteer and a secretariat was set up for every village or village having a population of 2,000," Reddy said while launching the service from his camp office.

"Volunteers will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of welfare schemes of the government straight to the beneficiaries. Now we have brought in digital payment mode in the secretariats. I congratulate Canara Bank and greet the people on the occasion," he added.

In a tweet earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan has launched the implementation of UPI QR system for payments at 15,004 secretariat offices across the state for over 500 services."

Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and Principal Secretary Ajay Jain are present at the Camp office while Canara Bank MD and CEO LV Prabhakar and NCPI CEO Dilip Asbe participated in the program through video conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

