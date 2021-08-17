The Congress workers from Andhra Pradesh have staged a unique protest by frying what they refer to as a " Twitter bird" to voice their opposition to the social media giant’s punitive action against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

A video has surfaced on Twitter where Congress party workers can be seen frying the "Twitter bird".

A Congress worker can be heard saying, “Twitter, you have made a mistake by locking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and not promoting our tweets. So, we are frying this (Twitter bird) and sending it to the headquarters in Gurgaon [Gurugram] and Delhi."

"Twitter, I hope you'll enjoy your dish," the party worker added.

See the video:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: GV Sri Raj, a Congress leader & son of former MP, GV Harsha Kumar, cooks "Twitter dish" and says he is sending it to the Headquarters of Twitter India, in protest against the action taken by the social media platform against Rahul Gandhi's account. pic.twitter.com/1vB3gRisKG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

The microblogging site has restored access to Rahul Gandhi's account, a week after the social media platform temporarily locked it. As per Twitter, the account was locked after the Congress leader ‘violated' its rules by posting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

However, even though the account has been restored, the tweet in question was withheld in India, Twitter said. “As explained in our country withheld policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in accordance with valid legal provisions under the Indian law(s)," a company spokesperson explained, adding that the withholding actions are limited to the specific jurisdiction of the country where the content is determined to be unlawful but remains available elsewhere.

Twitter accounts of other Congress leaders, who shared the same pictures, have also been restored, said Rohan Gupta, the head of Congress' social media department. He called it a “win for the people of India".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.