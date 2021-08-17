However, even though the account has been restored, the tweet in question was withheld in India, Twitter said. “As explained in our country withheld policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in accordance with valid legal provisions under the Indian law(s)," a company spokesperson explained, adding that the withholding actions are limited to the specific jurisdiction of the country where the content is determined to be unlawful but remains available elsewhere.

