Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today reconstituted the state Cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his first team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in the capital city Amaravati .

Andhra Pradesh | Swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet ministers underway at Amaravati pic.twitter.com/kEIUVmq4NY — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Of the total 26 districts in the state, at least seven did not find any representation in the new Cabinet. The ruling YSR Congress described it as the “Social Cabinet", with 70 per cent representation to the BC, SC, ST and minority communities. When he formed his first Cabinet in June 2019, the CM had announced.

Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari and K Narayana Swamy, who served as Deputy Chief Ministers in the previous Cabinet, have been re-inducted. Seniors like Botsa Satyanarayana, P R C Reddy, P Viswaroop, A Suresh and Buggana Rajendranath also secured a fresh berth. S Appala Raju, Ch Venugopala Krishna, G Jayaram and T Vanita got a second chance, owing to caste calculations. Film star R K Roja, serving her second term as an MLA, finally made it to the Cabinet.

Another senior leader Ambati Rambabu, who missed the bus in 2019, also managed it this time. Gudivada Amarnath, P Rajanna Dora, B Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao, K V Nageswara Rao, K Satyanarayana, J Ramesh, V Rajani, M Nagarjuna, K Govardhan Reddy and Usha Sricharan were the others who became new ministers.

