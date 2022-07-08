Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother quits YSR Congress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother quits YSR Congress

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
1 min read . 01:56 PM ISTLivemint

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother decided to quit YSR Congress to stand by her daughter Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Y S Vijayamma today resigned as honorary president of YSR Congress party. Announcing her decision to quit, she said she would always be close to Jagan Mohan Reddy. "As a mother, I will always be close to Jagan."

She decided to quit YSR Congress to stand by her daughter Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state.  "Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father's ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC," Vijayamma said. 

