Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother quits YSR Congress

She decided to quit YSR Congress to stand by her daughter Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state. "Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father's ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC," Vijayamma said.