Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila to join Congress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila will join Congress as per media reports.

Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy was born in the year 1974. She is the founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party. Recently, deepfakes targeting YS Sharmila and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerged ahead of the general elections this year.

Earlier, while talking to ANI about rumours surrounding YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Congress president, Gidugu Rudra Raju said, "Anyone who wants to respect the ideology of the Congress party and who respects our president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, is most welcome. She may join the Congress party and on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, we welcome her."

YS Sharmila on November 3 refused to contest the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana. To prevent a split of votes in the polls that could have benefited former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, she decided to support the Congress Party.

Sharmila had said, "As you know the Telangana State stands at a crucial juncture with elections to the State Assembly scheduled on the last day of this month. People of Telangana are vexed with misrule of KCR and are all set to topple his draconian regime. " She added, "In these nine-and-half years, people have witnessed how Telangana's wealth has been siphoned off due to the greed and tyranny of one family. A rich State at formation is now burdened with heavy debt, due to the massive corruption of KCR and his cronies." reported ANI.

In support of her decision to not contest elections she had said, "As per many surveys and ground reports, it has been felt that our participation in the Assembly elections will directly impact the vote share of Congress in many constituencies. " She further added, "YSR Telangana Party has decided to make the sacrifice of not contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections. I am ok to take this all-important decision to step back in the larger interest of the state and to ensure the bigger cause of people is addressed," reported ANI .

