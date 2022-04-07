Andhra Pradesh: CM prepares for cabinet rejig, all 24 ministers resign

Andhra Pradesh: CM prepares for cabinet rejig, all 24 ministers resign2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- All the 24 ministers of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has submitted their resignation to the Chief Minister at a cabinet meeting
Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet reshuffle, all the 24 ministers of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has submitted their resignation to the Chief Minister at a cabinet meeting.
The new Ministers will take oath on 11 April.
Bracing up for the 2024 Assembly elections in the state, Reddy is all set for the Cabinet rejig with as many as 19 Ministers are likely to be dropped.
The Chief Minister is likely to induct new Ministers into the state Cabinet in a matter of few days, with anticipations running that the swearing-in could even take place on 9 April.
Reports said that only four of the incumbent Ministers may retain their positions. The Chief Minister, sources said, will submit the final list of new Ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran before 9 April.
Meanwhile, denouncing some of the opposition parties as “gang of thieves", CM Reddy has said his government is committed to disbursing ₹55,000 crore under various welfare schemes during the current year.
Speaking at a felicitation programme of village and ward volunteers, at Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, Reddy alleged that the opposition parties have neglected people during their regime.
“Today Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) and his yellow media, this gang of thieves which failed to keep their promises (when they were in power), the robbers who looted the state exchequer, the fellows who dumped their manifesto in dustbin and are now living in Hyderabad, undertook malicious campaign projecting Andhra Pradesh in a poor light," he charged.
Slamming the YSRC government, Chandrababu Naidu had recently said the state with its debt burden is slipping into a Sri Lanka like situation, where economy is in doldrums.
Reddy said his government has so far disbursed over ₹1. 34 lakh crore to beneficiaries through Direct benefit Transfer ( DBT) under 33 government schemes without giving scope for corruption.
“This year we will be disbursing ₹55,000 crore through DBT to our sisters and bothers," he assured adding his government fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in his party’s manifesto.
He noted that 2.60 lakh volunteers in the state are providing services at door steps. Lauding the Volunteers system Jagan said the whole country is looking at the state with awe and admiration.
