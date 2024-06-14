CM N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law and Order. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology.

Nara Lokesh gets HRD, IT Electroniccs & Communication. Anitha Vangalapudi gets Home Affairs & Disaster Management. Satya Kumar Yadav gets Health. Payyavula Keshav gets Finance.

(With inputs from agencies)

