Andhra Pradesh portfolio allocation: Chandrababu Naidu retains law and order — Know full list
14 Jun 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Livemint
CM N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law and Order. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology.
CM N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law and Order. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology. Nara Lokesh gets HRD, IT Electroniccs & Communication. Anitha Vangalapudi gets Home Affairs & Disaster Management. Satya Kumar Yadav gets Health. Payyavula Keshav gets Finance.
