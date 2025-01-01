Andhra Pradesh sinking in debt, Chandrababu Naidu’s net worth nearing ₹1k Cr, says YSRCP after ADR report on richest CMs

As Andhra Pradesh grapples with soaring debt, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's net worth has reached 931 crore, making him the richest CM in India. The YSRCP criticises his wealth accumulation while the state suffers economically, questioning the sources behind his financial rise.

Livemint
Updated1 Jan 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Advertisement
Andhra Pradesh sinking in debt, Chandrababu Naidu’s net worth soars, says YSRCP after ADR report on richest CMs(HT_PRINT)

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of prioritising personal wealth accumulation over the state's development.

The opposition party's reaction came after Naidu emerged as wealthiest chief minister of India, with a declared net worth of 931 crore, according to a report released by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report on December 30.

Also Read | Naidu vs Mamata: The net worth gap between the two CMs stands at…

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is followed by Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh, who has declared a net worth of 332 crore. At number three in the list of wealthiest chief ministers of India is Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, who has a declared net worth of 51 crore.

Advertisement
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is followed by Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh, who has declared a net worth of ₹332 crore
Advertisement

Addressing the media at the party's central office YSRCP spokesperson Puttha Sivasankar Reddy referred to the latest ADR report. Naidu's declared wealth accounts for 58 per cent of the total wealth of all 31 CMs surveyed by the election watch dog.

Reddy alleged that the real market value of Naidu's assets could exceed 1 lakh crore, raising serious questions about the sources of such wealth. He accused Naidu of using the state's financial distress as a cover.

"While the state is sinking in debt, Chandrababu's assets are skyrocketing," Reddy alleged, underlining that the shares of Heritage Foods, owned by Naidu's family, saw a notable rise since the TDP returned to power.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu discusses potential collaboration with Google; overviews recently signed projects

Reddy, adding to his allegations, lashed out at the "yellow media" for disregarding the ADR findings to protect Naidu's image. "Chandrababu, who once claimed he had no watch, ring, or money in his pocket, has now been exposed as a billionaire," Reddy accused.

He alleged that Naidu's governance only enriches his family, leaving the state burdened with debt and economic stagnation.

Mamata 'Poorest'

Among the poorest chief ministers, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal has declared assets worth 15 lakh. The TMC chief is followed by Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir, who has a declared wealth of 55 lakh, and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, who has assets worth 1 crore.

Advertisement
While the state is sinking in debt, Chandrababu's assets are skyrocketing.

Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on June 12, 2024. Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan also took oath as a minister in his cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Chandrababu Naidu is declared the richest chief minister in India with a net worth of ₹931 crore.
  • The YSRCP raises concerns over the economic disparity between Naidu’s wealth and the state’s financial struggles.
  • The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report highlights issues of transparency in the wealth declarations of political leaders.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsNewsAndhra Pradesh sinking in debt, Chandrababu Naidu’s net worth nearing ₹1k Cr, says YSRCP after ADR report on richest CMs
First Published:1 Jan 2025, 08:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts