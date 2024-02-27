Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram disqualifies 8 MLAs of YSR Congress, TDP ahead of Assembly polls over defection
The eight disqualified MLAs include four each from the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party.
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday disqualified 8 sitting MLAs – four each from the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
