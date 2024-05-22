Andhra Pradesh: YSRC MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy caught on camera damaging EVM; ECI orders ‘strict action’ | Watch
The Election Commission of India directed the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against a ruling YSRCP MLA caught damaging an EVM in Macherla constituency during the May 13 polls.
