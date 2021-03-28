Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Anil Deshmukh got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility
MUMBAI :
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday called Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.
Raut's remarks came amid speculation in political circles that Union Home Minister Amit Shah met NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.
NCP minister Nawab Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, said no such meeting took place, adding there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours.
Malik claimed that Shah sought to create confusion by making a journalist ask that question in the media briefing.
In his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra did not have damage control machinery as was seen after former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh claimed that Deshmukh asked cops to collect ₹100 crore a month.
"Deshmukh got the home minister's post by accident. Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil declined the post. That is why Sharad Pawar gave the post to Anil Deshmukh," Raut wrote in his weekly column.
Perhaps mindful of the fact that his remarks about a senior minister of the ruling alliance partner may be viewed in poor light, Raut later tweeted, "Bura na mano Holi hai.."