Anil Deshmukh dares Devendra Fadnavis: ‘Make video public of my alleged remarks against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray’

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh spoke on July 25 regarding the evidence that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had against him, in which he was allegedly heard speaking about Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

While addressing a press conference, Deshmukh said, "I have levelled allegations against Devendra Fadnavis that pressure was put on me to speak against Uddhav Thackeray, Aadtiya Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar. I have video recordings to prove it. If someone challenges me, then I will reveal everything."

He further added, “Yesterday Devendra Fadnavis said that he has some video clippings of me where I was speaking about Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. He should make those video clippings public.”