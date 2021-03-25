Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

"I had demanded the honourable chief minister to order a probe into Param Bir Singh's allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable chief minister orders probe," Deshmukh tweeted

In his letter, Deshmukh had said that there is "no truth" in the allegations levelled against him and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.









