Anil Deshmukh writes to Maharashtra CM to probe corruption charges against him

Will welcome probe against me if Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders it, says Anil Deshmukh

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

In his letter, Deshmukh had said that there is "no truth" in the allegations levelled against him and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}