Annapurna Devi as Union Women & Child Development Minister: Decoding the political significance in 5 points
Fifty-five-year-old Devi is one of the two women Cabinet ministers in the PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. The other women minister in the 30-member cabinet is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Jharkhand, Annapurna Devi succeeds Smriti Irani as the new Minister of Women and Child Development in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s third term government. Irani was dropped from the new cabinet after she lost her Amethi seat in Lok Sabha elections 2024 to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma.