Another inflation stress: Rising costs of senior-living homes strain families

Angela Olea, chief executive of Assisted Living Locators, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., which helps families find suitable senior living, says her advisers work with families to see if a parent who lives in a more desirable first-floor room next to the dining area can be moved to a less-expensive room on the second floor, or if medication can be safely administered by staff twice a day rather than four times a day. Providers are less likely to reduce or eliminate a move-in fee, which can reach $10,000. “There’s less flexibility," she says.