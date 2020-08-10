Another minister in Shivraj SIngh Chouhan cabinet tests Covid-19 positive

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday announced that he was tested COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation.

He also urged those who came in contact with him in recent times to get themselves tested.

"My second report came today, which is Covid-19 positive. I am in home isolation since my first report came negative. Request everybody that those who came in contact with me may get them tested for COVID-19 as well," the state's medical education minister tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he would donate his blood plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

A number of political leaders have been tested COVID positive in recent times. They include Union ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, as per health officials. The state currently has 8,827 active cases. Of these, 28,353 have recovered, while 977 have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

-With agency inputs

