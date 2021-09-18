Another trade war, another stalemate?

Given that the line between Chinese state and private firms is getting blurrier, rather than the other way around, CPTPP members with freer economies will likely be hesitant about allowing China in without a sea-change in the country’s economic policy or major changes to the agreement itself. This could be an opportunity for the U.S. to forge a more joined-up approach to dealing with its geopolitical rival, but instead the Biden administration seems tempted to reopen the Trump toolbox. Another mutually damaging bilateral trade fracas might be on the way.