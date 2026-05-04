Anti-incumbency days are over in West Bengal: Kolkata gets ‘double-engine’ government after 50 years

West Bengal has witnessed one of its most significant political shifts in modern history. For the first time in 50 years, the state will have a double-engine government.

Since 1977, Bengal had consistently voted for parties opposing whoever ruled at the Centre. That five-decade pattern has now been decisively broken.

The BJP has comfortably crossed the majority mark of 148 seats. Current counting trends show the BJP leading in more than 215 seats in the 294-member assembly.

This victory ends Mamata Banerjee's 15-year reign as West Bengal's Chief Minister. Trinamool Congress has suffered a historic and comprehensive electoral defeat.

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The voter turnout reached around 93%, the highest recorded since Independence. That extraordinary participation reflects a massive and unmistakable public mandate for political change.

The BJP made significant breakthroughs across both rural and urban constituencies throughout the state. South Bengal and previously TMC-dominated reserved constituencies both swung decisively towards the BJP in this election. Trinamool has suffered a whitewash in North Bengal.

The double-engine government concept was central to the BJP's entire campaign strategy. It refers to the same party governing both at the state and central levels simultaneously.

This alignment is expected to significantly transform Bengal's governance and economic trajectory. BJP supporters believe that improved capital flows and job creation will closely follow this political realignment.

Industrial projects previously stalled due to centre-state friction are now expected to accelerate rapidly. Major central welfare schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat, will be implemented in Bengal immediately.

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History of anti-incumbency in West Bengal West Bengal has not had a "double-engine government" for nearly 50 years. From 1947 to 1967, Congress ruled both the state and the Centre. A brief divergence followed from 1967 to 1972. Congress was realigned again from 1972 to 1977.

After 1977, West Bengal diverged completely from the Centre. The Left Front governed the state for 34 years (1977–2011). The Centre transitioned through Congress, Janata Dal, and BJP governments in the meantime.

From 2011–2026, Mamata Banerjee's TMC often clashed with the BJP-led Centre. Disputes over welfare schemes and agency probes strained relations significantly.

The 2026 Assembly election trends indicate a massive BJP victory. This would restore the "double-engine" model after 49 years. Both the state and the Centre would finally be BJP-governed simultaneously.

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West Bengal Elections: Reactions Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have both hailed the result. They have described the victory as the beginning of a new chapter for West Bengal's development.

Celebrations have erupted across the state with sweets being distributed at the BJP's Kolkata headquarters. Many social media users, especially those from the saffron army, have wished the state a ‘Happy Independence Day’.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have prohibited victory rallies and processions for the remainder of the counting day. The restriction aims to prevent any post-poll unrest during this historically charged moment for the state.