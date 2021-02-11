Anurag Thakur calls Congress' behaviour during Budget discussions irresponsible

Talking to ANI, Thakur said that the budget was discussed for about seven and a half hours in Parliament on Wednesday, where many parties participated. "Till the end, people of the ruling and some opposition parties were sitting. However, a large number of people were absent and most of them were Congress MPs. Hardly any of its MPs were present in the House in the last 2-3 hours. This in itself raises a big question about how serious the Congress is about the discussions on budget and about issues related to the people," Thakur said.

