How realistic is getting $100 billion FDI every year?

Since 2000, India has received over $547 billion in FDI till the end of June 2021. After a 46% annual drop in April-June 2020-21 to $11.5 billion during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, FDI recovered to $22.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021-22—5% more than the first quarter of pre-pandemic 2019-20. Finance, banking and insurance, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, and automobiles are the key recipients. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi account for over 80% of the inflow. Half of the cumulative FDI since 2000 has come from Mauritius and Singapore.