'Are women less than cows?': Mahua Moitra slams Modi govt amid debate on women's reservation bill1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:52 AM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticizes the women's reservation bill, calling it a ‘sham’ and demanding action instead of delay.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, wondering if women were considered ‘less than cows’. The remarks came as the Lok Sabha debated the women's reservation bill during a special five-day Parliament session on Wednesday. Moitra noted that the date of implementation remained unclear as the “date of the next census is indeterminate, and the date of the delimitation exercise is doubly indeterminate".