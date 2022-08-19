Are you a ‘digital nomad’? European locales want remote workers

Some workers have taken “work from anywhere" to heartin the past couple of years. The number of Americans who identify as digital nomads—meaning those who combine remote work with travel—more than doubled to 15 million in 2021 from seven million in 2019, according to MBO Partners, which sells support services to independent contractors. Many say they want to stay untethered. In a June Gallup survey, 22% of workers who said their jobs can be done from anywhere said they plan to continue working remotely full time in 2022 and beyond.

