Argentine president’s promotion of crypto rocks his presidency
19 Feb 2025
SummaryAn ally of Trump and darling of the global right, Javier Milei tries to deflect critics after a cryptocurrency he endorsed collapsed, wiping out $4 billion in value.
Argentine President Javier Milei has been on the defensive after a cryptocurrency he endorsed on X saw its value crash, triggering fraud allegations and calls for impeachment by his political foes.
