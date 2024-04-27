Congress leader Mohammed Arif Khan who quit as a star campaigner of the party has now asserted his commitment towards the party. Khan on April 26 stepped down from the Congress campaign committee as MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) nominations did not have a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to reporters today, Arif reiterated his support to the Congress party. He also added that he did receive an offer from AIMIM, however, he affirmed that he will remain with Congress and declined any association with AIMIM.

Khan told reporters, "Since independence, Congress gave equal opportunities to minorities and every caste. There is no question about me as an individual. I'm a leader of the Muslim community and Muslims are asking me why no seats have been given for Muslim candidates. So what I told them, is a big question for me. I thank AIMIM for their offer but I will not accept that, no contact with AIMIM. I'm with Congress and I will stay in Congress." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress likely to discuss Amethi, Raebareli seats in today's CEC meeting The former party star campaigner also added, “I am not saying anything on leadership. I only speak on what my community thinks. My leaders are Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. But those who are on the ground must change their perspective and think about us too."

Khan's letter to Congress Party President In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Khan expressed his gratitude for being named as one of the star campaigners for the polls. However, he stated that he would not campaign further for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: UP records lowest turnout as Lok Sabha Phase 2 polls end; PM Modi says Opposition will be disappointed "From a total of 48 seats in Maharashtra, MVA has not nominated a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra," Khan stated in his letter to Kharge. The senior leader further mentioned that numerous Muslim organizations, leaders, and party workers in the state had expectations that the Congress would nominate at least one candidate. However, to their disappointment, this did not happen. "Now they are asking...Congress ko Muslim vote chahiye...candidate kyu nahi (Congress wants Muslim votes, but why not candidates)?" Khan questioned.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking 'votes on ground of religion' "Due to all these reasons, I will not be able to face and I have no answers to the Muslims and other Muslim organisations in Maharashtra who always raise this issue...Therefore, I have decided not to campaign for the party during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also resign from the campaign committee of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024," Khan wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, the MVA recently announced its seat-sharing arrangement for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. As part of the seat-sharing deal reached between the MVA, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 21 seats while Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) have put 17 and 10 seats respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!