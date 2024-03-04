Arjun Modhwadia becomes latest Congress leader to quit: ‘Declining Ram Mandir event invite…’
Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the party on Monday — the latest in a growing list high profile exits ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The Gujarat MLA criticised senior party leaders for declining an invite to the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha event and accused Rahul Gandhi of “attempting to create ruckus in Assam" during the same time. Speculative reports suggest that he may join BJP in the coming days.