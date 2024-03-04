Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the party on Monday — the latest in a growing list high profile exits ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The Gujarat MLA criticised senior party leaders for declining an invite to the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha event and accused Rahul Gandhi of “attempting to create ruckus in Assam" during the same time. Speculative reports suggest that he may join BJP in the coming days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I voiced my dissent when the Congress Party leadership declined the invitation to the Balak Ram Pranpratishta Mahotsav at Ayodhya. Prabhu Ram is the not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. By declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav have hurt the sentiments of the people of India, Congress as a party failed to assess the sentiments of the people," he wrote in a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

