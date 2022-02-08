Around 1.2 crore new people join EPFO payroll in 2021: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the hiring activity picked up last year as compared to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Citing the Nasscom report, PM Modi said that India has generated over 27 lakh jobs in the IT sector.

He further said that approximately 1.2 crore new people joined EPFO payroll, which shows there was a growth in the formal sector employment. PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The prime minister said within one year span the number of unicorns built in the country is equivalent to the total unicorns created in India ever.

Talking about the rebound in the economy during the second year of the pandemic, PM Modi said, " We are the only economy in the world witnessing high growth and medium inflation in the world, bringing it down to 4-5% in comparison to double-digit numbers before 2014-2020".

PM Modi further said that the Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has benefited the most from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package as is evident from the fact that MSMEs are coming forward to enter the defence sector.

"MSMEs was one of the foremost sectors that benefited from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package that has shown great results," said PM Modi.

He further said that India has turned into one of the leading mobile manufacturers - helping by the PLI scheme.

"It's a share in exports, too, is rising. PLI scheme is also reaping good rewards in automobile and battery sector," he said.

He further said that during COVID, even with a lot of obstacles, we continued to work to provide houses to the poor and needy. During COVID, infrastructure projects, too, were continued and completed, PM Modi added.

"People kept raising questions about India's progress in this time of the pandemic but India ensured 80 crore citizens get access to free ration. It was also ensured that record houses for the poor are built, these houses are equipped with water connections," said PM Modi.

He further said that five crore rural families have been provided clean tap water connections during Covid - a new record.

