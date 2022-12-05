'Arrest him,' Cong seeks action against Khan Sir's 'Suresh-Abdul' video

'Arrest him,' Cong seeks action against Khan Sir's 'Suresh-Abdul' video1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
In the footage, Khan sir was heard explaining how the meaning of same sentence changes when the name 'Suresh' is used instead of 'Abdul'.
In the footage, Khan sir was heard explaining how the meaning of same sentence changes when the name 'Suresh' is used instead of 'Abdul'.
A video of Patna's Khan sir has gone viral in which he was heard citing example of how the meaning of a sentence changes when a Hindu name is replaced with a Muslim name. The video has sparked a controversy and Congress leaders are demanding his arrest.
A video of Patna's Khan sir has gone viral in which he was heard citing example of how the meaning of a sentence changes when a Hindu name is replaced with a Muslim name. The video has sparked a controversy and Congress leaders are demanding his arrest.
In the classroom visual, Khan sir was heard explaining how the meaning of same sentence changes when the name 'Suresh' is used instead of 'Abdul'.
In the classroom visual, Khan sir was heard explaining how the meaning of same sentence changes when the name 'Suresh' is used instead of 'Abdul'.
He said, “There are some sentences which have two meanings. For example, if you say Suresh was flying an aeroplane, then it will have one meaning. But if you say Abdul is flying a plane, then it will mean different to people…"
He said, “There are some sentences which have two meanings. For example, if you say Suresh was flying an aeroplane, then it will have one meaning. But if you say Abdul is flying a plane, then it will mean different to people…"
“This person should be arrested. And those who are laughing, after listening to their vulgar nonsense, they should think - what are we becoming?" INC leader Surpiya Shrinate tweeted while also quoting author Ashok Kumar Pandey's tweet.
“This person should be arrested. And those who are laughing, after listening to their vulgar nonsense, they should think - what are we becoming?" INC leader Surpiya Shrinate tweeted while also quoting author Ashok Kumar Pandey's tweet.
“This is called the limit of meanness. Such people are cheap businessmen who spread hatred in the society while doing the business of education. This man should be arrested immediately," Ashok Kumar Pandey wrote on the micro blogging site.
“This is called the limit of meanness. Such people are cheap businessmen who spread hatred in the society while doing the business of education. This man should be arrested immediately," Ashok Kumar Pandey wrote on the micro blogging site.
Since being posted, people bombarded the inbox with different opinions on Hindu-Muslim communities. Some Twitter users have also posted previous controversial videos of Khan sir, while some claimed that his comments were actually sarcastic.
Since being posted, people bombarded the inbox with different opinions on Hindu-Muslim communities. Some Twitter users have also posted previous controversial videos of Khan sir, while some claimed that his comments were actually sarcastic.
“Khan Sir is clearly highlighting harsh ground realities faced by Muslims across the world not just India..," one user wrote.
“Khan Sir is clearly highlighting harsh ground realities faced by Muslims across the world not just India..," one user wrote.
Another person said, “What study is being done, and what was being taught, which subject is this. See shamelessness."
Another person said, “What study is being done, and what was being taught, which subject is this. See shamelessness."
Notably, the Suresh-Abdul video was surfaced on the internet after a professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology called Muslims ‘terrorists’. However, the teacher later apologized.
Notably, the Suresh-Abdul video was surfaced on the internet after a professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology called Muslims ‘terrorists’. However, the teacher later apologized.
Khan sir is a popular teacher and YouTuber from Patna who often posts videos on general awareness and current affairs for government jobs' aspirants. Previously, he was embroiled in the RRB NTPC Result controversy. A case has also been registered against him for allegedly inciting violence during the protests over the RRB NTPC exams.
Khan sir is a popular teacher and YouTuber from Patna who often posts videos on general awareness and current affairs for government jobs' aspirants. Previously, he was embroiled in the RRB NTPC Result controversy. A case has also been registered against him for allegedly inciting violence during the protests over the RRB NTPC exams.