Interview: Arresting Arvind Kejriwal biggest blunder of PM Modi; it will benefit Aam Aadmi Party, says Saurabh Bharadwaj
In an interview with LiveMint, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi's Minister of Health Saurabh Bharadwaj has said the BJP is not confident about even crossing the majority mark in Lok Sabha elections and that's why it is targeting all opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
It’s been over two weeks since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case. Kejriwal has been running office from behind bars at a time when his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, is aspiring to make a mark by winning some seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.