Article 370 abrogation anniversary: PM Modi hails J&2K transformation, pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, saying the move ushered in a ‘decisive new chapter’ in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and brought about ‘wide-ranging transformation’ in the region.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that Articles 370 and 35(A) became history on 5 August 2019, paving the way for the full application of the Constitution of India in the erstwhile state.

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“Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh,” Modi wrote.

What happened on 5 August 2019? On 5 August 2019, the Government of India revoked the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A through Presidential orders. The erstwhile state was bifurcated and reorganised into two federally administered Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Article 370 previously allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own separate constitution, flag, and internal administrative autonomy. The removal of Article 35A ended exclusive residency and land ownership rights for permanent residents, making property ownership and employment rules uniform with the rest of India.

PM Modi also said that the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had changed significantly since, with expanded infrastructure and greater opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports. He also said the constitutional changes had empowered women and marginalised communities who had, according to him, been denied their basic constitutional rights for decades.

The Prime Minister noted that this year's anniversary carries added significance as India commemorates the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose vision of national unity, he said, was realised through the abrogation of Article 370.

“His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5 August 2019,” Modi said.

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Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to the region, the Prime Minister said the government would continue working for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while ensuring that every citizen has opportunities to “dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat.”

Miles to go before I sleep: Omar Abdullah Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday declared that Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) remains firmly committed to reversing all administrative and constitutional changes that stripped the region of its special rights and threatened its distinct identity.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah quoted lines of the poem ‘Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening’ by the famous American Poet Robert Frost.

‘The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep.’

“7 years, we haven't forgotten & we haven't reconciled, far less accepted our current circumstances. My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity. 'The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep (sic),” he said.