Arunachal dam project may cost India ₹1.13 tn
The project is central to counter China’s ambitious water diversion scheme
NEW DELHI : India may spend ₹1.13 trillion ($14.5 billion) to build the 10 GW Upper Siang multi-purpose storage project at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh, a project that is central to counter China’s ambitious water diversion scheme of the Siang river that feeds downstream into the Brahmaputra.. The 10 gigawatt (GW) Upper Siang multi-purpose storage project will be built at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh.