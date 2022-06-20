Arunachal  dam project may cost India 1.13 tn

Singh said that besides water security and green energy, hydro power projects also help control floods and develop fisheries. The Upper Siang project is among several which have been assigned to NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh. Noting the significance of dams in the border state to counter threats of unexpected water release by the northern neighbour, Singh said: “China is making a dam on the Siang which is known as Brahmaputra in the lower reaches. Around 75% of the water comes from our catchment because of vegetation, but if it (China) completes the dam and opens the gate, some day..." The north-east assumes significance because it has four major river basins -- Subansiri, Lohit, Dibang and Siang. Citing a Central Water Commission study, Singh said that in each of these basins, one reservoir is required. With the completion of each of the four reservoirs, water levels of the Brahmaputra at Pandu, a flood-prone area in Guwahati, will be lower by 1.8-2 metres during peak flood. “If you lower the water level by two metres, you will not have floods. This is very important for flood control and to save lives. Therefore, we need to make one big reservoir in all the four basins," he said.