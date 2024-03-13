Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024: BJP declares candidates for all 60 seats, CM Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: The BJP fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) seat in the north-eastern state. Check full list of candidates here.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared candidates for all the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024 on Tuesday. It fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) assembly constituency in the north-eastern state.
