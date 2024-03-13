The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared candidates for all the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024 on Tuesday. It fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) assembly constituency in the north-eastern state.

“The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh," the BJP tweeted while sharing the full list of candidates.

As per the list, CM Pema Khandu will contest the Mukto (ST) seat, Arunachal BJP chief Biyuram Wahge will contest the Pakke-Kessang (ST) seat and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will fight from the Chowkhan (ST) assembly constituency.

Besides, the BJP fielded Urban Development Minister Kamlun Mossang from Miao (ST), Rural Works and Science and Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam from Pongchao-Wakka (ST) and Public Health Engineering and Water SupplyMinister Wangki Lowang from Namsang (ST).

Here's full list of BJP candidates for Arunachal Assembly elections 2024:

S No. Constituency name BJP candidate 1 Lumla (ST) Tsering Lhamu 2 Tawang (ST) Tsering Dorjee 3 Mukto (ST) Pema Khandu 4 Dirang (ST) Phurpa Tsering 5 Kalaktang Tseten Chombay Kee 6 Thrizino-Buragaon (ST) Kumsi Sidisow 7 Bomdila (ST) Dongru Siongju 8 Bameng (ST) Doba Lamnio 9 Chayangtajo (ST) Hayeng Mangfi 10 Seppa West (ST) Mama Natung 11 Pakke-Kessang (ST) Biyuram Wahge 12 Doimuk Tana Hali Tara 13 Sagalee (ST) Ratu Techi 14 Seppa East (ST) Ealing Tallang 15 Itanagar Techi Kaso 16 Ziro Hapoli (ST) Hage Appa 17 Palin {ST) Balo Raja 18 Nyapin Tai Nikio 19 Tali Jikke Tako 20 Koloriang (ST) Pani Taram 21 Nacho (ST) Nakap Nalo 22 Taliha (ST) Nyato Rigia (Doukum) 23 Daporijo (ST) Taniya Soki 24 Raga (ST) Rotom Tebin 25 Dumporijo (ST) Rode Bui 26 Liromoba (ST) Nyamar Karbak 27 Likabali (ST) Kardo Nyigyor 28 Basar (ST) Nyabi Jini Dirchi 29 Along West (ST) Topin Ete 30 Along East (ST) Kento Jini 31 Rumgong (ST) Talem Taboh 32 Mechukha (ST) Pasang Dorjee Sona 33 Tuting Yingkiong {ST) Alo Libang 34 Pangin (ST) Ojing Tasing 35 Nari-Koyu (ST) Tojir Kadu 36 Pasighat West (ST) Ninong Ering 37 Pasighat East (ST) Kaling Moyong 38 Mebo (ST) ombo Tayeng 39 Mariyang Geku Olom Panyang 40 Anini (ST) Mopi Mihu 41 Dambuk (ST) Puinnyo Apum 42 Reing {ST) Mutchu Mithi 43 Tezu (ST) Badang Tayang 44 Hayuliang (ST) Dasanglu Pul 45 Chowkham (ST) Chowna Mein 46 Namsai (ST) Chau Zingnu Namchoom 47 Lekang (ST) Sujana Namchoom 48 Bordumsa-Diyum Somlung Mossang 49 Miao (ST) Kamlung Mossang 50 Nampong (ST) Izmir Tikhak 51 Changlang South (ST} Hamjong Tangha 52 Changlang North (ST) Tesam Pongte 53 Namsang (ST) Wangki Lowang 54 Khonsa East (ST) Kamrang Tesia 55 Khonsa West (ST) Chakat Aboh 56 Borduria Bogapani(ST) Wanglin Lowangdong 57 Kanubari (ST) Gabriel Denwang Wangsu 58 Longding Pumao (ST) Tanpho Wangnaw 59 Pongchao-Wakka (ST) Honchun Ngandam 60 Yachuli (ST) Taba Tadir

