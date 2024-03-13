Active Stocks
Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024: BJP declares candidates for all 60 seats, CM Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto

Akriti Anand

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: The BJP fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) seat in the north-eastern state. Check full list of candidates here.

Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024: BJP declared candidates all 60 seats. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared candidates for all the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024 on Tuesday. It fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) assembly constituency in the north-eastern state.

“The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh," the BJP tweeted while sharing the full list of candidates.

As per the list, CM Pema Khandu will contest the Mukto (ST) seat, Arunachal BJP chief Biyuram Wahge will contest the Pakke-Kessang (ST) seat and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will fight from the Chowkhan (ST) assembly constituency. 

Besides, the BJP fielded Urban Development Minister Kamlun Mossang from Miao (ST), Rural Works and Science and Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam from Pongchao-Wakka (ST) and Public Health Engineering and Water SupplyMinister Wangki Lowang from Namsang (ST).

Here's full list of BJP candidates for Arunachal Assembly elections 2024:

S No.Constituency nameBJP candidate
1Lumla (ST)Tsering Lhamu
2Tawang (ST)Tsering Dorjee
3Mukto (ST)Pema Khandu
4Dirang (ST)Phurpa Tsering
5Kalaktang
Tseten Chombay Kee
6Thrizino-Buragaon (ST)Kumsi Sidisow
7Bomdila (ST)Dongru Siongju
8Bameng (ST)Doba Lamnio
9Chayangtajo (ST)
Hayeng Mangfi
10Seppa West (ST)Mama Natung
11Pakke-Kessang (ST)Biyuram Wahge
12DoimukTana Hali Tara
13Sagalee (ST)Ratu Techi
14Seppa East (ST)Ealing Tallang
15ItanagarTechi Kaso
16Ziro Hapoli (ST)Hage Appa
17Palin {ST)Balo Raja
18NyapinTai Nikio
19TaliJikke Tako
20Koloriang (ST)Pani Taram
21Nacho (ST)Nakap Nalo
22Taliha (ST)
Nyato Rigia (Doukum)
23Daporijo (ST)Taniya Soki
24Raga (ST)Rotom Tebin
25Dumporijo (ST)Rode Bui
26Liromoba (ST)Nyamar Karbak
27Likabali (ST)Kardo Nyigyor
28Basar (ST)Nyabi Jini Dirchi
29Along West (ST)Topin Ete
30Along East (ST)Kento Jini
31Rumgong (ST)Talem Taboh
32Mechukha (ST)
Pasang Dorjee Sona
33Tuting Yingkiong {ST)Alo Libang
34Pangin (ST)Ojing Tasing
35Nari-Koyu (ST)Tojir Kadu
36Pasighat West (ST)Ninong Ering
37Pasighat East (ST)Kaling Moyong
38Mebo (ST)ombo Tayeng
39Mariyang GekuOlom Panyang
40Anini (ST)Mopi Mihu
41Dambuk (ST)Puinnyo Apum
42Reing {ST)Mutchu Mithi
43Tezu (ST)Badang Tayang
44Hayuliang (ST)Dasanglu Pul
45Chowkham (ST)Chowna Mein
46Namsai (ST)
Chau Zingnu Namchoom
47Lekang (ST)
Sujana Namchoom
48Bordumsa-Diyum
Somlung Mossang
49Miao (ST)
Kamlung Mossang
50Nampong (ST)Izmir Tikhak
51Changlang South (ST}Hamjong Tangha
52Changlang North (ST)Tesam Pongte
53Namsang (ST)Wangki Lowang
54Khonsa East (ST)Kamrang Tesia
55Khonsa West (ST)Chakat Aboh
56Borduria Bogapani(ST)
Wanglin Lowangdong
57Kanubari (ST)
Gabriel Denwang Wangsu
58Longding Pumao (ST)
Tanpho Wangnaw
59Pongchao-Wakka (ST)
Honchun Ngandam
60Yachuli (ST)Taba Tadir

Published: 13 Mar 2024, 03:24 PM IST
