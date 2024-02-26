Ahead of the upcoming elections in Arunachal Pradesh, there was a significant boost for the ruling BJP as two Congress MLAs and two legislators from the National People's Party (NPP) switched allegiance to the BJP on Sunday.

As reported by PTI, with this development, both the Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member assembly, strengthening the BJP's position in the state. During a ceremony held at the BJP headquarters, senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering from the Pasighat West seat, along with Wanglin Lowangdong from the Borduria-Bogapani constituency, joined the saffron party. Also Read: Congress to face another setback as Rajasthan MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is likely to join BJP Additionally, NPP's Mutchu Mithi representing the Roing seat and Gokar Basar from the Basar constituency also became members of the BJP. Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the event, which marked their transition to the BJP.

Later, in a post on X, Khandu said, Warmly welcomed Hon Congress MLAs Ninong Ering Ji & Wanglin Lowangdong; and 2 NPP MLAs; Mutchu Mithi Ji, former State President, NPP and Shri @GokarBasar Ji - in the @BJP4Arunachal. Their joining of party is a testament to their faith in the principles of good governance championed by Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji. Hon PM's transformative leadership, centered around the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', has brought about positive change across the country. Their joining of the party will further fortify our base in their respective constituencies and Arunachal Pradesh. Hon State President Shri @BiyuramWahgeBJP Ji along Lok Sabha Election In-charge of our State & Hon Min, Assam Shri @TheAshokSinghal Ji were present on this occasion. Together, we look forward to continuing our commitment to the principles of inclusive development and people-centric welfare."

With Sunday’s development, the BJP now has 53 MLAs in the House, while three independent MLAs extend outside support to the government.

The Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will be simultaneously held in the northeastern state later this year.

