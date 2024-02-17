The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the trust vote in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday. A total of 54 of 62 AAP MLAs were present during voting. Delhi Chief Minister argued that no AAP MLAs defected. He said two MLAs were in jail, some unwell and some out of station.

Kejriwal said this confidence motion was needed because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach AAP MLAs. He said several MLAs explained how they were contacted and offered money to switch sides, allegedly by "BJP people". The chief minister asserted that the BJP thought it could finish the AAP by arresting him. "You may arrest me but how will you finish Kejriwal's thoughts?" he asked. Speaking on the motion of confidence, Kejriwal said, “The AAP is the biggest challenger to the BJP, which is why it is under attack from all sides." He said in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, “With utmost responsibility, I want to say that if the BJP does not lose Lok Sabha elections in 2024, then AAP will make India free from BJP in 2029..."

Kejriwal further alleged that the BJP, through control over the Services department and the bureaucracy, was obstructing the work of his government.

"They claim to be Ram bhakt but they stopped medicines for the poor people in our hospitals. Did Lord Ram ask for stopping medicines for the poor people?" he said. He added he has faced attacks in the past, been slapped, got ink thrown on him and now they want to arrest him."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appeared via video conferencing before the Rouse Avenue Court following a complaint by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) over his alleged non-compliance of its summons.

Rouse Avenue Court had earlier taken cognizance of the ED's recent complaint filed against CM Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy case linked to money laundering.

Kejriwal, while appearing virtually, informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically, but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, he was unable to attend physically, news agency ANI reported.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta appeared for Arvind Kejriwal, moved an exemption plea for Kejriwal, and assured the court that on the next date, he will appear physically. As noted in the submissions, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra allowed the exemption plea moved for today and fixed March 16, 2024, for his physical appearance before the court.

(With inputs from agencies)

